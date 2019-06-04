Apple's SwiftUI framework lets devs create app UIs more, er, swiftly

BONE IDLE DEVELOPERS REJOICE as Apple's new SwiftUI framework means you can build app interfaces with less code.

Revealed at Apple developer love-in WWDC, SwiftUI - in a nutshell - builds a UI for Apple ecosystem apps pretty much automatically. It then lets developers preview them in real-time to see how they look and behave in the app, all without typing out a load of code jargon

This is done thanks to SwiftUI's use of "declarative syntax" in the Xcode 11 suite; developers can write in plaintext what they want the UI to have, such as its alignment and colours, and SwiftUI tales care of the rest.

There are also automatic functions for creating mark mode interfaces in apps, handy now that iOS 13 has introduced the greb-friendly theme, along with easier ways to implement accessibility UI features and localisation of apps.

"This declarative style even applies to complex concepts like animation. Easily add animation to almost any control and choose a collection of ready-to-use effects with only a few lines of code," Apple swooned. "At runtime, the system handles all of the steps needed to create a smooth movement, and even deals with interruption to keep your app stable."

SwiftUI uses the same API that sits behind iOS, the new iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS, which means developers can cook up slick interfaces for their apps that'll work across Apple's software platform suite.

Naturally, Craig Federighi, Apple's senior vice president at its software engineering division, reckons this approach will make Apple app developers feel all warm and gooey.

"The new app development technologies unveiled today make app development faster, easier and more fun for developers, and represent the future of app creation across all Apple platforms," said Federighi.

If it is indeed as powerful as Apple reckons it is, the SwiftUI could see more developers flock to the walled garden Cupertino has built out over the years. µ