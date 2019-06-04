AMD and Samsung team up to give Exynos a kick in the graphics

WHILE APPLE MAKES A SONG AND DANCE about a powerful PC plonked into an industrial cheese grater, Samsung has quietly entered into a partnership with AMD to stuff Radeon graphics into its Exynos chips.

Before you head to the comments and type "lul wut?", this strategic partnership, as it's known in corporate speak, won't see a Radeon RX 590 squeezed into smartphones. Rather, Samsung and AMD will work on bringing custom forms of the Radeon technologies through licenced "AMD graphics IP" to give its Exynos chips a graphical kick.

"As we prepare for disruptive changes in technology and discover new opportunities, our partnership with AMD will allow us to bring groundbreaking graphics products and solutions to market for tomorrow's mobile applications," said Inyup Kang, president at Samsung Electronics' S.LSI business.

"We look forward to working with AMD to accelerate innovations in mobile graphics technologies that will help take future mobile computing to the next level."

That quote of the canned variety might be full of hyperbole, but the partnership does pave the way for more graphically-capable Exynos chips. That's not to say the currently top-of-the-line Exynos SoCs are slouches - just see our Galaxy S10+ review - but this move could pave the way for developers to really tap into more GPU power on mobile phones,

Furthermore, the graphics that Samsung will have access to will be based on AMD's RDNA architecture, which is Team Red's new generation of graphics foundation that underpins its upcoming Navi graphics cards, the first of which is the Radeon RX 5700; more might pop up at E3 2019.

All in all, this looks like an interesting partnership that we don't have a lot of details on yet. It's also an indication that the mobile world might be ripe for a new graphics player, especially as we haven't seen much from Nvidia and its Tegra mobile tech pop up in recent phones.

With new Ryzen processors and next-gen graphics cards, providing the main chips for the PlayStation 5, and now this partnership with Samsung, AMD looks to be having a heck of a year. µ