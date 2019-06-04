Windows 10's new 32GB storage requirement only applies to OEMs

You can install the bork-prone May 2019 update after all

YOU MIGHT NOT NEED to bin your Windows laptop after all, as Microsoft has clarified that its new 32GB storage requirement for Windows 10 only applies to OEMs.

Last month, Microsoft said in a support document that its Windows 10 1903 update would need 32GB of free space - double what has been required in the past - before it can be installed, causing many to think their Windows machine would be forced into an unexpected end-of-life.

However, a new article spotted by Twitter user Tero Alhonen (below), via Bleeping Computer, clarifies that the 32GB requirement only applies to OEMs when manufacturing new PCs.

"New disk space requirement for Windows 10, version 1903 applies only to OEMs for the manufacture of new PCs," the support document, titled 'What's new in Windows 10, version 1903 IT Pro content', reads.

"This new requirement does not apply to existing devices. PCs that don't meet new device disk space requirements will continue to receive updates and the 1903 update will require about the same amount of free disk space as previous updates."

The document doesn't state the minimum storage requirement will be for existing PCs that install or upgrade to Windows 10 version 1903, but it'll likely be 16GB like the previous version.

While this is good news for those looking to install the Windows 10 May 2019 Update, Microsoft's latest Windows-as-a-Service release isn't without its problems, naturally.

For starters, it was revealed last week that the installation if borking on AMD-powered machines due to a compatibility issue between the RAID drivers and the update.

Perhaps the most embarrassing problem concerns one of the update's new features, Window Sandbox. A patch to 1903 is somehow stopping Windows 10 from recognising the existence of the feature, and it's throwing up error messages instead of best-in-class protection. Because of course. μ