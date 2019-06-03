The iPad is getting its own operating system

APPLE REALLY WANTS the iPad to replace your laptop, so much so that it's getting its own desktop-like operating system.

For the past nine years, iOS has powered both the iPhone and iPad, but now, while the iPhone will move to iOS 13, the iPad is getting its own OS that brings more desktop-like features to the handheld device.

Dubbed, er, iPadOS, the software equips the iPad with a new homescreen. It looks similar to iOS but offers a more tightly-packed array of icons, widgets that can be accessed by swiping right, fast app switching in Slide Over and multiple windows for individual apps.

There's a new Files app, which is now similar to that found on macOS. There's support for folder sharing, column view, metadata, server access and external storage devices including thumb drives, which means you'll be able to import photos directly into a specific photo editing app.

Desktop-class browsing is also coming to the iPad, with iPadOS automatically showing the desktop version of a website optimised for touch. It's also getting a dedicated download manager, new Mac-a-like keyboard shortcuts and enhancements to tab management.

iPadOS will also bring with it improved text editing, a new floating keyboard and Apple Pencil improvements, with Apple using advanced prediction algorithms to reduce its latency to as low as 9 milliseconds.

And while the iPad isn't getting iOS 13, it will get a lot of its features, including a system-wide dark mode, Sign in with Apple support, Apple's new Maps app and performance improvements.

The developer preview of iPadOS is now available to Apple Developer Program members, while a public beta program will be available later this month. It will fully launch later this year for iPad Air 2 and later, all iPad Pro models, iPad fifth-generation and later, and iPad Mini 4 and later. µ