iOS 13 official with dark mode and performance tweaks

IN A SURPRISE TO NO-ONE, Apple has launched iOS 13 with a built-in system-wide dark mode.

Shown off at WWDC, the new goth-friendly theme brings a gloomy-hued makeover to the dock and notifications, while Apple's homegrown apps, including the likes of Messages, News and Notes, will sport a deep black background, which should be easier on the eyes and save battery life.

Privacy is another big focus of iOS 13, with Apple introducing a new 'Sign in with Apple' button for apps. Unlike similar buttons offered by the likes of Facebook and Google, the button allows you to mask your email address from developers, with Apple instead generating a unique random address that forwards to your actual email address.

Apple is also making a number of performance tweaks in iOS 13. It claims that Face ID will unlock 30 per cent faster on iOS 13, while apps will launch up to 50 per cent faster. Apps will be quicker to install too; downloads will be up to 50 per cent smaller and updates up to 60 per cent.

iOS 13 will also bring with it an all-new Reminders app that's been rewritten from the ground up and a Swype-esque keyboard and a redesigned Apple Maps app that'll be rolling out in the US at the end of the year.

Developing...