Apple TV is getting support for Xbox One and PS4 controllers
Now it just needs some decent games..
APPLE ANNOUNCED at WWDC that it's bringing support for the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 controllers to the Apple TV.
While Apple TV has long supported a number of game Bluetooth gamepads, tvOS 13 brings with it support for both the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 DualShock controllers, enabling Xbox and PS4 gamers control games on Apple TV including those available in Apple Arcade, set to be launched later this year.
Apple's new tvOS update also brings support for multiple users for the first time, with each user getting their own 'up next queue' and personalised recommendations. Switching between users can be done through a new Control Centre, accessible by swiping right on the redesigned homescreen.
If that wasn't enough to get you excited, tvOS 13 will also include a new screensaver featuring undersea footage.
Developing...
INQ Latest
OnePlus 7 Pro deals, spec and news: OnePlus promises fix for 'ghost touch' glitch
Firmware update is coming in 'weeks'
Amazon is opening 10 UK stores in shops it helped to close in the first place
An even more unlikely saviour than Mike Ashley
UK gov's porn block could be delayed, again
The porn ultimatum
US visas will soon need your social media info
Not the kind of extra followers you want