Apple TV is getting support for Xbox One and PS4 controllers

APPLE ANNOUNCED at WWDC that it's bringing support for the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 controllers to the Apple TV.

While Apple TV has long supported a number of game Bluetooth gamepads, tvOS 13 brings with it support for both the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 DualShock controllers, enabling Xbox and PS4 gamers control games on Apple TV including those available in Apple Arcade, set to be launched later this year.

Apple's new tvOS update also brings support for multiple users for the first time, with each user getting their own 'up next queue' and personalised recommendations. Switching between users can be done through a new Control Centre, accessible by swiping right on the redesigned homescreen.

If that wasn't enough to get you excited, tvOS 13 will also include a new screensaver featuring undersea footage.

Developing...