Surprisingly few laptops have dedicated porn keys, despite what stock image sites might tell you

WHICH WILL COME FIRST: the UK porn block or the heat death of the universe? Already over a year late, officially, the porn block comes into force on 15 July, at which point you'll have to head down to the newsagent for a Tug Token (or "Portes Card" as the prudish government insists on calling it).

Unofficially, however, the government seems to be coming to the conclusion that the whole thing is unenforceable. If only somebody had told them. Anybody. Why didn't anyone mention how bloody impractical the whole thing was before?

Anyway, the latest whisperings that things might not be working out as planned comes via The Daily Star which reports government officials acknowledging that Mozilla and Google's plans to introduce DNS encryption to Firefox and Chrome respectively could put a spanner in the works. Well, another spanner: at this point, it's more spanner than works.

"The age verification measures… although those are not directly affected [by DNS encryption] it does effect enforcement of access to non-compliant websites," said Mark Hoe, from the government's National Cyber Security Centre, in a talk at the ISP Association's annual conference.

"So, whereas we had previously envisaged that ISPs would be able to block access to non-compliant sites, [those] using DNS filtering techniques don't provide a way around that."

Representatives from ISPs privately told the paper they expect the law to be delayed again, but that's not the government line. The government, currently in the process of electing its third prime minister in three years, maintains that the law will come into force in a couple of months as planned.

And you can certainly take this government at its word: that's why we left the EU back in March, you'll recall. µ