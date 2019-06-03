Microsoft has reportedly been showing off its dual-screen Surface device

MICROSOFT HAS REPORTEDLY demoed its long-rumoured dual-screen Surface internally, suggesting that a launch of the so-called 'Centaurus' could soon be on the cards.

So says The Verge, which has heard from a source inside the company that Microsoft recently held an all-hands event for its devices team where it showed a prototype of the twin-screened device in a 'sizzle video'; these are three-to-five minute promo clips, rather than a video of the grot variety.

"Employees even formed long lines to get a closer glimpse at this new Surface device," according to the report.

According to the loose-lipped insider, Centaurus - as it's known internally - will be one of the first devices to run Windows Lite, a stripped-back version of Microsoft's bork-prone OS designed for dual-screen devices and Chromebook competitors.

The dual-screened device, which is essentially a bigger version of Microsoft's now-canned Andromeda device, will also pack the latest and greatest Intel silicon, as the report claims Redmond has been "working closely" with the chipmaker which last week showed off its own dual-screen concept device.

According to The Verge, Microsoft might officially launch the dual-screened Surface device within the next six months.

The report claims that, during the all-hands meeting, Microsoft also demonstrated a working version of its long-hyped xCloud games streaming service. The firm is expected to unveil more details about xCloud and public trials at its E3 event on Sunday.

And in less exciting news, the firm has also demonstrated a new prototype version of Microsoft Teams that will take the service out of businesses and into users' homes. Dubbed 'Microsoft Teams for Life', the souped-up app will be designed for chatting with friends and family, with Microsoft testing features such as location sharing and shared family calendars. µ