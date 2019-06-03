GOOGLE LOOKS SET to face another antitrust investigation, this time from the other side of the pond.

According to reports in the Wall Street Journal, the US Justice Department has started preparing a full-on dig around the company's holiest of holies. Whether the full investigation will go ahead remains to be seen, but this could be interpreted as a shot across the bows for the company that it is most definitely under observation.

The news follows on from the record multi-billion Euro fines doled out by the European Commission, after it was decided that the company has an unfair advantage in several areas, including Shopping and its Android operating system.

The Justice Department is supposed to be independent in matters of an antitrust investigation, but there's little doubt that one rather partisan American lawmaker will be rather chuffed - and there are no prizes for guessing who.

Bit-part actor Donald Trump, best known for his role as ‘Donald Trump' in the documentary 'Jose: Documentary of a Drug Dealer' has made no secret about his desire to scrutinise big tech, with Google and Amazon amongst his preferred targets.

The reports suggest that of particular interest will be the way that Google lists its own interests in its search results, with suspicions that it gives undue preference to its own services, over those of third parties.

This won't be the first investigation by US authorities for Google/Alphabet. Back in 2013, Google came out of an earlier probe with only minor infractions which it was forced to correct.

But times have changed and Silicon Valley is viewed with a great deal more suspicion these days, thanks to issues with companies like Facebook which has faced significant scrutiny in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

Google has declined to comment on the matter, so all we can really do is sit and wait. μ