Oppo and Xiaomi tease under-screen selfie cameras
A camera that can hide in plain sight. Where's the harm?
WE HUMANS HAVE strange priorities. As the world burns, our main concern appears not to be an impending environmental disaster, but how to get rid of the inconvenience of having a small notch eating into a tiny part of our smartphone screens.
To that end, we've seen cameras pop up like the world's simplest game of Whack-a-Mole, and cameras flip 180 degrees when required. As solutions to non-problems go, they're okay, but it would be better not to have to rely on moving parts, given recent smartphones' record in that department.
Oppo gave us an insight into an alternative at 4:50am this morning on Twitter. A front-facing selfie camera embedded in the screen. No notch, no mechanism. Surely it's the Holy Grail of aesthetic design tweaks:
For those seeking the perfect, notchless smartphone screen experience - prepare to be amazed.— OPPO (@oppo) June 3, 2019
You are taking a very first look at our under-display selfie camera technology. RT! pic.twitter.com/FrqB6RiJaY
Well, maybe not quite. According to Oppo's vice president Brian Shen, results currently aren't as good as with regular camera tech. "At this stage, it's difficult for under-display cameras to match the same results as normal cameras, there's bound to be some loss in optical quality," he wrote. "But, no new technology jumps to perfection right away."
Surely Oppo isn't the only company to be working on the slightly creepy world of invisible cameras, though? Of course not. Within hours of Oppo laying its cards on the table, Xiaomi president Lin Bin was on Weibo showing the company's own under-screen camera.
Who knows what enormous global challenge we'll tackle once the notch has been sorted? A cure for cancer can't be far off. µ
