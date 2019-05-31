IBM is giving away a swarm of drones for disaster relief

IBM BELIEVES THAT the answer to many of humanity's problems can be solved with drones. So it's giving away 1,500 DJI Tello drones to developers who enter its Drone Drop 2019 competition.

To be clear, it's one drone each, so you don't have to worry about waking up one morning to a high-tech remake of The Birds outside your front door. But that's about the only caveat.

"We want to see what you can do to change the world," IBM wrote in a blog post explaining the initiative. "The DJI Tello drone is more than just a cool prize. We'll give you code patterns to unlock its potential, and introduce you to new skills around visual recognition, AI and machine learning."

The company ran a similar contest last year, but then it was only open to those on the other side of the Atlantic. This year, it's going (more) global, with applications open to those in the UK and Spain.

Your pitch doesn't even involve you being an expert in code, as winners are selected at random, rather than by judges. That said, the company is hoping to see actual results that benefit the world, shared with the #IBMDroneDrop hashtag, so they probably won't be too impressed if your initiative involves a drone to move cans of Fanta from the fridge to the sofa. And even less impressed if your solution doesn't involve opening the box.

Also, the bar is set pretty hard from last year. One of the winners, Pedro Cruz, created a project that would search for survivors in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, telling The Next Web that his solution allowed him to check in on his grandmother, who thankfully was okay. Cruz is now an IBM employee, so the competition went pretty damned well for him, all things considered.

If that's inspired you, just have to head over the competition page, sign up to a free IBM cloud account and make your pitch. Good luck. µ