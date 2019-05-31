A MacBook Pro exploded during 'normal use'

SOMEWHERE, A SAMSUNG executive is smiling. A Reddit user has reportedly discovered that it's not just Galaxy Note 7 phones that can go pop for no reason.

Here's the full horror story to make you think twice about resting a laptop on your lap, if you value your genitals.

"Yesterday afternoon my MacBook Pro exploded during normal use," the Reddit user, who goes by the name of White Panda, wrote. "It was on my lap, plugged in, and suddenly started to spew smoke out both sides. I quickly placed it on the floor where it popped, the smoke increased, and it caught fire. Toxic smelling smoke filled my house triggering smoke and CO alarms."

He was able to get it outside to the porch, but only using gloves as it was "scolding hot".

If that all sounds a bit over the top, he does have video showing it a few minutes after the initial explosion. Don't watch it on a MacBook Pro though - that feels a bit cruel to your computer.

My MacBook Pro exploded today during normal use. No injuries, luckily. Some damage to the house. Could have been worse - good thing I wasn't on a plane.



Very curious to see how @Apple responds.@MacRumors @TechCrunch @9to5mac pic.twitter.com/pjmpv5Mx9b — White Panda (@whitepanda) May 29, 2019

It took a few hours to cool down, and then White Panda took it to the Apple Store, "in a rage", where hopefully the staff didn't advise him to turn it on and off again.

The company, it turns out, is taking this very seriously, and the laptop is currently residing in a fire-proof safe, where it will eventually be examined to figure out why a laptop would self-immolate. Perhaps he was watching something really tedious on Netflix and the MacBook had just had enough.

Whatever it is - faulty circuitry, a dodgy third-party charger, act of God - Apple will need to get to the bottom of this, and fast. Nobody was hurt, but as White Panda himself pointed out: "imagine if I had been on a plane." µ