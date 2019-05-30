Huawei can now add the IEEE to the growing list of companies banning it

But the iEEE will still let in Huawei members so the ban lacks teeth

ANOTHER DAY, ANOTHER HUAWEI BAN with engineering and science publisher IEEE shunning the Chinese tech giant.

The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, to give the organisation its full name, has always taken a fairly open attitude on having engineers and scientists from all manner of nations and walks of life participating in its peer review process.

But thanks Trumpy McTrumpington's trade ban on Huawei and other Chinese companies, due to accusations of being in cahoots with China's government - and lest we forget, there's been no evidence presented to confirm such allegations - the IEEE has been forced to ban Huawei employees form submitting papers to it or participating in peer-reviewing.

"IEEE complies with US government regulations which restrict the ability of the listed Huawei companies and their employees to participate in certain activities that are not generally open to the public. This includes certain aspects of the publication peer review and editorial process," the organisation said.

This all looks a bit of a bummer for the IEEE and its members, as fewer people contributing to research and other academic-related things effectively curtails the spread of knowledge and might stymie innovation as academic musings get turned into new products and services.

But the IEEE basically suggested that the impact of the ban won't actually affect it all that much, as Huawei workers will still be able to get involved in other clever-folks stuff despite not being able to participate in peer-reviewing.

"However, all IEEE members, including those employed by Huawei, can continue to participate in individual membership, corporate membership and voting rights; subscribe to and access IEEE's digital library and other publication products; submit technical papers for publication; participate in and present at IEEE-sponsored meetings and conferences, and may sponsor and accept an IEEE award," the IEEE said.

"Members affiliated with Huawei may also participate in business, logistics, and other meetings including those related to conference planning."

Letting politics interfere with academic processes is still a tad worrying. But Huawei has bigger fish to fry as more US tech firms are forced to shun it, with Microsoft pulling Huawei laptops from its online store, and ARM and Intel pulling out of their partnership with the company. µ