Microsoft hints at 'modern' OS with 'seamless' background updates

MICROSOFT SEEMS to be working on a new version of Windows that behaves a lot more like Chrome OS.

According to Nick Parker from the firm, speaking at Computex, the company is looking towards a 'modern' operating system with seamless background updates.

Yes, that's right, you might not have to reboot it after. Wonders will never cease.

It's not clear if this is a reference to the much hinted ‘Windows Lite', currently being built as a less resource-heavy version of the OS for cheap laptops, foldables and tablets. It could be a wider blueprint for the future of the entire Windows ecosystem.

That's the trouble with vague comments - they're a bit vague. In fact, nowhere is the word "Windows" mentioned - so perhaps this is something completely new, a Fuchsia for Microsoft, if you will.

Additionally, this mystical operating system, sounding more and more, as it does, like a utopian afterlife for nerds, is said to be built so as to keep any potential security problems away from your data or the interweb. To whit, it's a cloud-based affair. To whit, it sounding an awful lot like Chrome OS again.

Continuing the dreamy wish list, Parker adds: "With a modern OS WiFi, LTE 5G will just work - and users never have to worry about a deadspot.

"All of a user's devices are aware and connected to each other. A modern OS provides sustained performance, from the moment a user picks up their device - everything is ready to go - without having to worry about the next time the PC needs to be charged. These enablers will satisfy customer's basic needs, but to truly differentiate we must also delight them. "

All in all, it's a lovely big tease - there's not a lot that we can take away and say ‘yeah, well that's definitely happening' - but it's good to know sometimes exactly what page everyone is on.

Microsoft is apparently on Page Cloud. µ