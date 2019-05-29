AMD promises third-gen Threadripper CPUs are coming

NEVER FEAR AMD FANS as Team Red has said it still plans to kick-out third-generation Threadripper processors.

The chip maker's CEO Dr Lisa Su told press at Computex 2019 that despite suggestions that Zen 2 architecture-based Threadripper parts had been scrubbed from AMD's roadmap, the CPUs are still coming.

"You know. it's very interesting, some of the things that circulate on the internet—I don't think we ever said that Threadripper was not going to continue—it somehow took on a life of its own on the internet," Su said, reported PCWorld. "You will see more [Threadripper] from us; you will definitely see more."

Last time we got a brief glimpse of AMD's roadmap Threadripper wasn't on it, leading to speculation that as the third-gen Ryzen processors have a lot of performance to throw around, with the high-end the Ryzen 9 3900X sporting 12 cores and 24 threads, there might not be much scope for new Threadripper CPUs to offer much more to AMD fans.

And while that might not be true, AMD will need to have something special in the works if it wants next-gen Threadripper chips to stand out from their mainstream Ryzen brethren.

Su noted that previous Threadripper processors have appealed to content creator types, as well as find homes in workstation PCs. As such, there's scope for new Threadripper chips to have features and optimisations for folks that want to crunch through video encoding or play high-end games while streaming at the same time.

"If mainstream is moving up, then Threadripper will have to move up, up—and that's what we're working on," Su said, but stopped short of shedding any concrete details.

So all we have at the moment is speculation, but we expect that whatever AMD does next with Threadripper it'll have some noteworthy bits and could worry high-end Intel processors. µ