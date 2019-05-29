Flipboard resets passwords after 1.5 million accounts are hacked

POPULAR NEWS PRETTIFIER Flipboard is the latest victim of a data breach, after declaring not one, but two hacks in the past year.

The two hacks took place most recently between 21st and 22nd April this year, with the previous attack taking place sometime between 22nd June 2018 and 23rd March 2019.

The data of 1.5 million accounts is thought to have been affected, but sensitive information such as passwords should be ok because they are protected with ‘salted hashing'.

The information scraped will be slim-pickings to hackers: "Importantly, we do not collect from users, and this incident did not involve, Social Security numbers or other government-issued IDs, bank account, credit card, or other financial information. "

There is the potential for a slight risk to accounts linked to or generated by third-party services like Google or Facebook, and although the company has found no evidence of that being exploited, all API tokens have been reset and will need to be reactivated. Additionally, all passwords have been reset - you'll be asked to change yours the next time you log in (if you're already logged in, it's not a problem, but you might want to change your password manually).

Flipboard has launched a full investigation and as such isn't saying much about exactly what happened and why. It has made a report to law enforcement in addition to its own sleuthing.

As reactions go, Flipboard has been pretty exemplary on this. A full FAQ explains what has happened and gives full instructions on how to get your account running safely again, including reconnecting those social log-in tokens.

Although this time, there's very little for users to worry about, not least because Flipboard's swift action will negate all the hackers' efforts, the sheer scale of the hack - 1.5 million users - and the high profile of the popular app are another reminder that next time, it could just be your bank. μ