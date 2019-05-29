iOS 13's dark mode prematurely outed in leaked screenshots

IT'S GOOD NEWS for iPhone-wielding goths, as leaked screenshots have confirmed that a dark mode is coming to iOS 13.

The screenshots (via 9to5Mac) show while the dark mode won't make much of a difference to the home screen, with only the dock at the bottom getting a gloomy-hued makeover, apps will see a bigger change. The typically blinding-white Apple Music app is shown sporting a deep black background, which should be easier on the eyes and save battery life.

Apple is also plotting an overhaul of some of its homegrown apps. Reminders, for example, looks set for a major redesign, with a new sidebar with separate boxes for 'Today', 'Scheduled', 'Flagged' and 'All.'

Adding weight to previous rumours, 9to5Mac reports that iOS 13 will see the merging of Find my Friends and Find my iPhone into one app. According to earlier chatter, this debut alongside new beacon-like hardware, such as a Tile-rivalling gadget to attach to non-Apple devices like a backpack.

Previous rumours also point to a WhatsApp-like upgrade to iMessage, a new SwiftKey-esque keyboard option that lets users swipe across letters without lifting a finger, a new Health app that will boast a redesigned homepage that "better outlines your daily activity", an upgraded Bedtime app and a system-wide Sleep Mode.

Additionally, 9to5Mac's report reveals that iOS 13 will feature a new UI for taking a screenshot; instead of showing a grey background with small markup tools at the bottom, it shows a blurred version of the user's wallpaper with more life-like annotation tools to choose from.

Apple, naturally, hasn't commented on the leak, but all will likely be revealed during the firm's WWDC keynote on Monday. The first developer beta is likely to become available immediately, with the public beta starting in the following weeks. µ