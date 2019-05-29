Huawei's Ark OS isn't coming next month, but a quick and dirty lawsuit is

HUAWEI HAS LEAPT to scotch rumours that its alternative operating system will roll out as soon as next month.

Before we get started, we'd just like to point you to this story filed in 2012. Are we good or are we good? Anyway...

HongMeng, as it is known internally, is likely to roll out under the name 'Ark OS' but despite an overenthusiastic Huawei executive's claims, it isn't as imminent as we first thought.

Alaa Elshimy, Managing Director and Vice President of Huawei Enterprise Business Group Middle East, told TechRadar: "Huawei knew this was coming and was preparing. The OS was ready in January 2018 and this was our 'Plan B'. We did not want to bring the OS to the market as we had a strong relationship with Google and others and did not want to ruin the relationship. Now, we are rolling it out next month."

Except that wasn't true. Huawei has said that there had been an internal 'misunderstanding' and that there was no date set for the launch, but it could be by the end of this year, or early 2020 - just as the official line has been all along.

Ark OS is shrouded in mystery but is said to be fully compatible with Android apps, which will be available from its own App Gallery. Whilst this sounds alarming in terms of Huawei's credibility, it's worth remembering that this simply puts Huawei in the same category as Amazon, whose loss-leading Fire OS tablets have exactly the same setup and are amongst the biggest selling tablets of all time.

The challenge will be getting app developers to publish their apps on the new platform. If you've ever used Fire OS, Android TV or a cheap smart tv, you'll know that a single app missing can ruin your entire experience.

The irony of the name "Ark" given that the company is using it to flee 'bad weather' is not lost on this publication.

Meanwhile, in a separate development, Huawei has launched a legal bid to unblock itself from US shelves. Warning that the current situation could harm billions of users caught in the crossfire, Huawei legal boss Song Liuping said: "Politicians in the US are using the strength of an entire nation to come after a private company,"

The company has applied to US Courts for summary judgement - a quick and dirty way to get a resolution to a pressing issue. In this case, Huawei will argue that the Executive Order is unlawful and should be removed. μ