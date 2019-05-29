Samsung's bork-prone Galaxy Fold has been delayed again

THE BORK-PRONE Galaxy Fold is unlikely to be released any time soon, with Samsung reportedly delaying its release once again.

So says a report at Korean site Yonhap News, which reports that Samsung's plan to release the phone in June is proving too optimistic. Instead, it looks like the launch will be pushed back until July.

"The release schedule has not been decided, and we are in a position to announce the launch schedule in a few weeks," a Samsung spokesperson told Yonhap.

One source told the website that the process of fixing the issue is taking longer than anticipated, with another adding that Huawei's ongoing issues in the US - which will likely screw-up the release of its foldable Mate X smartphone - has given Samsung some breathing room as it no longer feels under pressure to beat the Chinese firm to market.

This prolonged delay does mean Samsung will likely be forced to cancel Galaxy Fold pre-orders, though; as per FTC regulations, the firm must ship devices before 31 May, as it originally promised to do.

"If we do not hear from you and we have not shipped by May 31st your order will be cancelled automatically," Samsung said in an email sent to customers earlier this month.

"If you do not want your order automatically cancelled on May 31st you may request that we keep your order and fulfil it later."

Problems with the Galaxy Fold first came to light after some US-based tech reviewers kicked off about the build quality of the samples they had received. The reviewers reportedly that the screen started uncontrollably flickering after just a few hours of use.

While, in some cases, this borkage has been blamed on the removal of a screen protector that isn't designed to be whipped off, some reviewers claimed the issues arose with the plastic film intact.

Samsung's preliminary investigation suggested that some of the issues reported could be "associated with impact on the top and bottom exposed areas of the hinge".

While it remains unclear when the device will see the light of day, the ongoing delays at least give you time to save up the £1,800 you'll need to buy one. µ