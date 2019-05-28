Dell goes big at Computex with refreshed XPS 15 and Inspiron upgrades

PC MAKER Dell has gone big at Computex, showing off bucket loads of hardware at the Taiwan show.

Some of the machines launched have had but an internal refresh while others have got a proper nip and tuck; either way, 2019's second half ain't gonna be short on Dell devices.

Send me now an XPS

Let's start with the, er, sexy stuff first, you dirty blighters. Dell has given the critically acclaimed XPS 15 a decent refresh.

While it looks similar to previous XPS machines, it's drawn inspiration from the 2019 XPS 13 and shifted the webcam from the display's bottom bezel back to the top edge. That means no more showing off your nose hairs during Skype calls, yet at the same time, Dell has managed to keep the display bezels lovely and slim.

Speaking of the display, the 15.6in InfinityEdge screen not only comes in Full HD and 4K resolutions but will also have an OLED option running at 4K and offering 400 nits of brightness.

Its guts get a re-jig as well with options for 8-core Intel ninth-gen processors and Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1650, with RAM topping out at 64GB and storage hitting 2TB. As such, the new Dell XPS 15 is likely to be a decent performer for people who need to do creative tasks, like video editing and rendering on the go, as well as having some solid 1080p gaming chops for when 5pm rolls around.

There's no word on UK prices or release date, but we expect them to track with 2018's XPS 15 models. In the US, the XPS 15 will start at $999, around £787, though expect to pay a hefty amount for an OLED model.

Dell has also given its XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop a bit of a redesign, opting for a smaller hinge that allows the screen to be folded so it's properly flush to the laptops back so it can be used more deftly as a tablet.

Like its basic brother, the XPS 13 2-in-1 also has the webcam back on the top bezel of the screen, which is now seven per cent larger and comes in a 16:10 aspect ratio. That screen will come in FHD or 4K resolution options.

The laptop-come-tablet also contains second generation MagLev keys which promise to be quieter and more comfortable to use. And the keyboard now runs edge-to-edge, reducing the machine's footprint.

Under the hood, will sit Intel's new 10-gen Ice Lake 10-nanometre processors, which help the XPS 13 2-in-1 offer 2.5 times the performance of its predecessor yet sports an eight per cent thinner form; Dell's engineers have clearly been working overtime.

One nerdy yet cool features is the use of adaptive performance architecture facilitated by the new Intel Ice Lake chips, which through the use of accelerometers will basically figure out if the laptop is in a static environment, say office desks, or in a less fixed arena, like a conference, and will adjust the performance to suit the situation or tasks.

All in all, the new XPS 13 2-in-1 looks to be a neat upgrade on its predecessor.

Sweet Inspiration

For those of you who don't like to cough up for premium machines, Dell has updated its Inspiron line up.

The Inspiron 11 3000, is a dinky 11in 2-in-1, designed more to be a companion device than a main machine, with its Full HD touchscreen and access to AMD's latest A-series mobile CPUs, and up to up to 128GB of eMMC storage. It will be available June for $349, £275, upwards.

The Inspiron 13 5000, is basically the budget XPS 13, with a slim and light design that can house up to an eighth-gen Core i7, 8GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and an optional Nvidia GeForce MX250 GPU.

It also comes with the option for LTE connectivity. Available now, prices start from $579 (£457).

The new Inspiron 15 7000, think the cheaper take on the XPS 15, now has the option for 9th-gen Core H-series CPUs topping out with an 8-core i9-9880H.

It can also be specced with up to 16GB of RAM and has options for dual NVMe SSDs as well as a 1TB HDD. Dicreet graphics options come in the form of the GeForce GTX 1050 or the more modern GTX 1650.

There are other appealing bits like access to Thunderbolt 3 over USB-C with support for DisplayPort connectivity and power delivery, as well as some design tweaks to the keyboard and hinge. Available now, the Inspiron 15 7000 will start at $999, some £788.

Rounding off the Inspiron updates are the Inspiron 24 5000 and Inspiron 27 7000 all-in-one PCs.

As their names would suggest, they come with 24in or 27in InfinityEdge Full HD displays and Come with the latest Core processors ranging from the Core 13 to the Core i7, which can be paired with an Nvidia GeForce MX 110 GPU. Available July prices for the 24in model start at $699, £552, and the 27in version starts at $949, £749 roughly.

Loving the alien

Dell also turned its gaze to its Alienware gaming business and showed off redesigned m15 and m17 gaming-grade laptops.

The new machines sport design inspiration taken from the Area 51m upgradable laptops, only offer much slimmer chassis.

Both laptops come with tweaked keyboards with more key travel, and slimmer screen bezels than their predecessors, with display options that offer Full HD and 4K options with refresh rates of up to 240Hz on the FHD models. There's an option for a 4K HDR 400 nits OLED panel on the m15, which will be a boon for screen junkies with deep pockets.

Under the hood, cooling has been improved with the use of new materials on fans to pack in more blades and heavier use of copper and zinc heat pipes.

This allows for the m15 and m17 to come with ninth-gen Core processors, including a top-end i9-9980HK, and Nvidia graphics that run from the GeForce GTX 1660 to the RTX 2080 Max-Q.

There other good bits like Tobii Eyetracking and Eyesafe blue light reduction tech and access to Killer Networking WiFi.

RAM tops out at 16GB of DDR4 and storage can go up to a healthy 4TB of SSD space. These laptops won't come cheap though with prices starting at $1,500, some £1,183, when they debut in June.

Folks after a cheaper gaming laptop could take a gander at the redesigned G3, which sports a slicker look and will come with ninth-gen Core i5 and i7 processors and graphics cards from Nvidia's GeForce 16-series.

Think of the G3 as a 1080p gaming laptop suitable for light wallets, with prices starting from $799, £630 approximately.

Takin' care of business

While Dell's consumer laptops are the headline grabbers, the commuter maker wasn't about to forget its business customers.

Two new Vostro laptops were showcased. The Vostro 15 7000 comes sporting Intel's latest H-series six-core processors and options to be specced with the GeForce GTX 1650 and triple drive storage options.

There's also a dedicated security chip to take care of data protection and authenticating logins, thereby ensuring sensitive business data doesn't fall into the wrong hands.

The Vostro 13 5000 is the slimmest and lightest Vostro laptop Dell has produced thus far, yet still makes use of aluminium and glass fibre rather than leaning on plastics. No details on innards, but expect to make use of at least eighth-gen U or Y series processors.

Both Vostro 13 5000 and Vostro 15 7000 are available now starting at $849, around £669, and $1149, some £905, respectively.

The mobile workstation-grade Precision range got a bit of a refresh. The new Precision 5540 fits a 15.6in InfinityDisplay, calibrated to cover the DCI-P3 colour gamut, into a 14in chassis and has access to either ninth-gen Intel Core CPUs, topping out with the Core i9-9980HK, or Xeon E processors, along with graphics going up to Nvidia's Quadro T2000.

Then there's the Precision 7540, which Dell reckons is its most powerful 15in mobile workstation. With access to the latest Core or Xeon E processors and Nvidia Quadro RTX 3000 graphics, as well as loads of RAM and storage, we won't argue with that.

Finally, there's the Precision 7740, a 17in mobile workstation that can be specced with the same range of processors, but also have access to Nvidia's Quadro RTX 5000 with 16GB GDDR6.

The Precision laptops will be released In July, with the 5540 starting at $1,339, about a grand in Blighty bullion, the 7540 starting at $1,149, some £905, and the 7740, starting at $1,409, around £1,110.

And that's it, folks. Anyone who's spouting the PC is dead should simply look at Dell's large line-up, because it's certainly presenting evidence to the contrary. µ