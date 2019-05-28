Asus hits back after Brit is told Zenfone 6 is delayed due to Brexit

ASUS HAS denied any problems with delivery of its latest mobile offering - the Zenfone 6 - after a customer was informed that there would be delays because of Brexit.

An annoyed INQ reader got in touch with us after contacting Asus Store to chase his shiny new device and being told: "We can confirm this was just released for the UK marketplace for pre-orders on the 17th May 2019 (just very recently). As such, the stock is secured to the UK, however, it is limited.

"The ETA for delivery will be announced soon and as such, we can only advise to check back on the selling page of the phone sometime by the end of this week.

"As soon as we have confirmation on the stock expectancy with us from Asus, we will have that updated on the page."

The reader tells us that the phone was marked for immediate dispatch, but is still waiting. Customer services told him: "Since Brexit came into place, the UK is considered a separate marketplace. As such, we can only advise on what we have been supplied as a date from Asus themselves.

"If you wish to, we can offer to have your pre-order cancelled with us so they can acquire it from Europe instead."

Given that Brexit hasn't 'come into place' this is a spectacular bit of off-fobbery by Asus, who we should point out are the authorised resellers for the UK, but a separate entity.

Our hero pointed out that not having a clear delivery date breaches distance selling regulations, but was again reminded that Asus Store is just a reseller. Whatever that has to do with anything.

What is certain though is our reader doesn't have his phone, and mainland European customers are already getting theirs.

We asked Asus what was going on and they told us that they can "categorically confirm that there is no relation at all between the current status of Great Britain's withdrawal from the European Union and the release of the Asus ZenFone 6 in the UK.

"A release date for the Asus ZenFone 6 will be available shortly," the spokesperson added.

Which raises a few questions. For a start, it's clear that the ZenFone 6 is launching slightly late in the UK compared to some territories, but hey, that's just something that happened. As to why, or when UK readers will get their handset isn't really resolved, but it sounds like customer services are making up excuses.

Asus have leapt into action when we stepped in, explaining: "We have fed back the comments you've mentioned to our service and support teams to make sure there is no confusion or incorrect information given to customers. There's no need for concern regarding pre-orders or stock availability at this time."

We still don't know when the Zenfone 6 will arrive in the UK, we're working on that one, and our reader's issue has been fed back to customer services. The moral is: it's very easy to blame Brexit for things right now, but don't be afraid to push back, because that's complete twaddle.

Chances are, the stock is stuck on a shipping container somewhere. As a site that gets a lot of stuff before the release date, but then doesn't, let us tell you, it happens a lot, believe us. μ