Apple's new iPod Touch packs the same processor as the iPhone 7

APPLE HAS ATTEMPTED to take some of the shine off Computex by announcing a new, er, iPod Touch.

The 2019 iPod Touch marks the first time the gadget has been updated since 2015, though there's little in the way of new features. It packs an A10 Fusion chip - that's the SoC that powers the iPhone 7, rather than the newer A11 or A12 Bionic. While a somewhat measly upgrade, Apple is promising two times faster CPU performance, and enough grunt to power features such as Group FaceTime and ARKit.

It looks identical to the previous generation; there's a 4in screen flanked by chunky bezels, a non-Touch ID physical home button and a number of different colour options including blue, gold, pink, red, silver and space grey.

"We're making the most affordable iOS device even better with performance that is twice as fast as before, Group FaceTime and augmented reality," swooned Greg Joswiak, Apple's vice president of Product Marketing.

"The ultra-thin and lightweight design of iPod touch has always made it ideal for enjoying games, music and so much more wherever you go."

The new iPod Touch is available to pick up in 32GB, 128GB and 256GB configurations, the latter a first for the device. It's available to order now from Apple priced at £199, £299 and £399, respectively. µ