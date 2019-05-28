ARM's latest chip designs will give mobile devices a machine learning boost

ARM WANTS TO GIVE artificial intelligence (AI) on phones a kick up the smart glands with chip designs that promise 60 per cent improved clever computing performance.

The UK chip designer's Cortex-A77 CPU promises to deliver a 20 per cent hike in instructions per cycle when compared to devices running chips based on the previous Cortex-A76. ARM reckons this will not only boost mobile device performance but also help gadgets like smartphones handle machine learning workloads with more aplomb.

"ML use cases on mobile devices are becoming more complex, so having a CPU that can support this increasing compute demand is vital," explained Stefan Rosinger, director of product engagement at ARM.

"Just some of these use cases on devices include AI cameras, visual scene detection, 3D scanning, biometric user ID (face recognition), voice recognition, ML in gaming and ML in AR."

ARM also wants to boost AI smarts with its new Mali-G77 GPU design, which it says will deliver 40 per cent better overall graphics performance than the older Mali-G76.

The GPU design will enable better gaming performance and efficiency on smartphones and the like. But given how good graphics accelerators with their parallel processing are at handling machine learning workloads, the Mali-G77 promises a 60 per cent hike in machine learning performance, which in turn will improve neural net and AI inference performance on mobile and same form-factor devices.

Basically, the CPUs and GPU designs, once adopted and integrated into chips from the likes of Qualcomm and Samsung's Exynos division, should deliver gadgets that come with snappier image and voice recognition, while helping smart features like virtual assistants be, well, smarter and more responsive to questions barked at them.

Don't expect the new ARM chip designs to be powering killer robots or angsty AI systems any time soon, but its yet another step down the line to giving gadgets more useful and responsive smart capabilities. µ