HP's new Envy laptops pack Ice Lake CPUs and come clad in wood

LEATHER IS SO LAST YEAR, so HP has kitted out its latest Envy laptops with, er, wood panelling.

The HP Envy Wood Series was unveiled at Computex and comprises of lumber-clad versions of the Envy 13, Envy x360 13, Envy x360 15 and the Envy 17.

The laptops continue the trend set by the Spectre Folio of using materials that aren't typically found in PCs. This time around there are three different wood colour combinations on offer; Nightfall Black with Natural Walnut, Ceramic White with White Birch, and Natural Silver with Pale Birch.

Under the wood hood, the Envy Wood PCs are offered with a choice of Intel's newly-announced 10nm Ice Lake CPUs or AMD's second-generation Ryzen chips. The 15in Envy x360 will be offered in both options, the Envy 13 and x360 13 will be AMD-only, and the Envy 17 will be made available exclusively with an Ice Lake processor.

They laptops are otherwise the same as the previously-announced metal versions, and come complete with Alexa support, a fingerprint reader, HP SureView and the HP Webcam Kill Switch solution.

Unsurprisingly, given Intel's 10nm CPUs won't start showing up until later this year, HP's Envy Wood PCs won't be available until this autumn. There's no official word on pricing just yet.

HP at Computex also updated its ZBook 15 and 17 mobile workstations with an option for a new 4K Dreamcolor display capable of the DCI-P3 gamut and a new configuration option for the new Nvidia Quadro RTX 5000 graphics processor. µ