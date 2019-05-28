Asus' ZenBook Pro Duo is a bonkers laptop with two 4K screens

YO DAWG, Asus heard you like screens.

At Computex on Monday, the PC flogger launched the ZenBook Pro Duo, a bonkers dual-screen laptop that makes Lenovo's Yoga Book 2 look like a run-of-the-mill device.

Underneath its 15.6in OLED main display, the ZenBook Pro Duo sports an extra-wide 14in screen dubbed the 'ScreenPad Plus, that looks like an Apple Touch Bar on steroids. This 32:9 aspect ratio 4K-resolution panel will work similarly to the MacBook's second-screen, according to Asus, which is working with software makers to provide dedicated shortcuts and function buttons in specific apps.

The ScreenPad Plus, which sits atop the laptop's full-sized keyboard, also offers pen support, so you can use it for doodle and making notes.

Unsurprisingly, the ZenBook Pro Duo is aimed at power users, so its insides are top of the range; it packs an 8-core Core i9-9980HK or a 6-core Core i7-9750H, a GeForce RTX 2060, up to 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD, and support for WiFi 6 as standard.

Elsewhere, the Asus ZenBook Duo packs four far-field microphones designed for use with Alexa and Cortana, support for Windows Hello, a Thunderbolt 3 port, two USB-A ports, a headphone jack, and a full-sized HDMI port.

So far, Asus hasn't provided any details about the ZenBook Pro Duo's pricing but has promised that it'll go on sale at some point in Q3 2019.

As if Asus' dual-screen PC wasn't nuts enough, the firm also took to Computex to show off the ZenBook Edition 30; a laptop with a white leather lid and an 18-karat rose gold Star Trek-esque logo.

The laptop, launched to celebrate the firm's 30th anniversary, packs an 8th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia's GeForce MX250 discrete graphics, up to 16GB of RAM, and PCIe SSD storage. It sports a 13in bezel-free display with a 95 per cent screen-to-body ratio, alongside a ScreenPad that, er, puts a screen in the trackpad. µ