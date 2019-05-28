Qualcomm and Lenovo tease the 'world's first' 5G Windows 10 PC

CHIPMAKER Qualcomm has joined forces with Lenovo to launch the "world's first" 5G-connected PC.

Lenovo's so-called 'Project Limitless' runs on Qualcomm 7nm Snapdragon 8cx Compute platform, which was shown off at this year's MWC. The chipset combines the Qualcomm Adreno 680 GPU with the Qualcomm Kryo 495 CPU and makes use of the Snapdragon X55 5G modem, which supports download speeds of which has download speeds of up to 2.5 Gbps.

Qualcomm is touting the 8cx as "it's most extreme Snapdragon ever", and has this week shared some figures to back that up.

When pitted against Intel's Core i5-8250U in test systems stuffed with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD, the Snapdragon 8cx outpaces the Kaby Lake Refresh chip in Edge, PowerPoint and Word benchmarks, and topped the quad-core Intel CPU in graphics and battery life tests; in the latter, the 8cx delivered between 17 and 19 hours of video playback, compared to between 10 and 12.

Though we now know how the Snapdragon 8xc performs, we don't know much else about Project Limitless beyond the fact it'll run Windows 10 on ARM, deliver "multi-day" battery life and offer support for 5G connectivity.

Lenovo has revealed that the PC will ship in 2020, but there's no word yet as to how much it'll cost.

"Our collaboration with Lenovo will deliver transformative PC user experiences for both consumers and the enterprise thanks to the platform's performance and power efficiency, combined with the high speed, low-latency connectivity made possible by 5G," said Alex Katouzian, senior vice president and general manager of Qualcomm's mobile biz.

"Downloading and uploading large files over a wireless connection can be exponentially faster, making remote storage feel as seamless as local storage. This will change the way users create, collaborate and communicate with their computing devices." µ