Intel's 10nm CPUs promise souped-up graphics and faster WiFi

NO, YOU'RE NOT DREAMING: Intel has finally taken the covers off of its long-delayed 10-nanometer CPUs.

After five years churning out 14nm processors, Intel at Computex on Monday showed off its 10th-gen Intel Core processors, codenamed 'Ice Lake', before they start showing up in laptops later this year; they were originally slated for release back in 2015.

The new CPUs, which arrive as AMD launches its Ryzen 3000 processors, is based on the Sunny Cove architecture announced back in December. The lineup range from Core i3 to Core i7, naturally, and the chips will feature up to 4-cores and 8-threads, 8MB of L3 cache and turbo boost speeds up to 4.1GHz.

GPU clock speeds will hit 1.1GHz, with Intel boasting that Ice Lake will double previous generations' integrated graphics performance and will take the performance crown from AMD's APUs. The Gen11-based Iris Plus graphics will be capable of 4K HDR and will support 1080p gameplay for "thousands of popular titles", with Intel demoing an Ice Lake laptop playing Destiny 2 during its Computex keynote.

On the CPU side, Intel boasts that Ice Lake's performance is 18 per cent faster than Skylake, with peaks in the 30 to 40 per cent range for some types of workloads. The company is also promising up to a 2.5-times performance boost in AI tasks compared to its 8th-gen chips, thanks in part to Intel's new "Deep Learning Boost" (DL Boost).

The CPUs, which Intel claims will allow for thinner and lighter laptops and 2-in-1s, will also offer integrated Thunderbolt 3 and WiFi 6 support for the first time, enable nearly 3x faster wireless speeds.

Bizarrely, Intel hasn't shared a list of specific products but has said it expects over 30 designs, each with multiple variations, to come to market.

The new 10th-gen Intel Core processors are now shipping, with OEM systems expected to be available for towards the end of 2019.

Intel also took to Computex to build hype for 'Project Athena', first touted at this year's CES. In a bid to take on Qualcomm's 'Always Connected' Windows 10 PCs, this new initiative outlines a new standard for the next generation of notebooks; devices designed under Athena will offer always-on connectivity, battery life of 16 hours or more, power on instantly and will be prepped for next-gen technologies, such as 5G and artificial intelligence.

The chipmaker said that the first commercial Athena devices will come from the likes of Acer, Dell, HP and Lenovo.

And as if that wasn't enough to keep INQ staff busy after a weekend of boozing, the chipmaker also launched the Core i9-9900KS, a high-end desktop CPUs that can hit 5GHz across all eight of its cores. µ