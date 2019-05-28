SD Association and Bluetooth SIG join the Huawei snub party

EMBATTLED ELECTRONICS PEDDLER Huawei is entering the second week of its worst week (if that makes sense) as more partners are forced to abandon partnerships in order to comply with last week's executive order requiring that US firms working with Chinese electronics companies need to have a specific licence.

We've already seen the likes of Google and ARM suspend dealings with the company, but the latest declarations will cut at the very fabric of what it means to be a mobile device.

Most recently, the SD Association, which manages the rights to use the standardised range of memory card tech in devices, have dismissed Huawei from its ranks. This means that Huawei will not be able to use SD card technology in future products, or claim compatibility with SD cards.

That's actually not as big a problem as it sounds. Huawei has been planning for this eventuality for some time, introducing its own custom NM cards for the Mate 20 range. This will now likely be the default for any future devices - it's already in the P30 range - such as tablets, which weren't refreshed for 2019, and therefore will probably be given a facelift in 2020.

The second new recruit to the No Huawei Club could cause bigger problems; Bluetooth SIG, the steering group for the entire Bluetooth standard, has also shown Huawei the door. That means that Huawei's future devices won't have access to the support required to rollout one of the most common standards in the world.

Given that almost every peripheral in the world of mobile relies on Bluetooth, this could prove to be a much bigger problem. Even then, Huawei Share, a proprietary solution that rolled out on the P30 and MateBook ranges already exists to semi-solve the problem.

But whilst negotiations continue and Huawei's boy scout chops must be applauded, at present the Mate 30 range, due in the autumn, currently looks set to have a different operating system and will rely on proprietary WiFi, Bluetooth and storage protocols.

Given that the Mate 30 was likely to have phones selling at four-figure sums, there's little doubt that if nothing changes, the attractiveness of Huawei's phones is going to dwindle fast as customers look towards rivals that can offer them what they want, regardless of how good the alternatives are. μ