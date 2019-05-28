Nvidia's RTX Studio will showcase laptops with creative pro power

NOT CONTENT WITH slathering its Turing-based GPUs all over the gaming hardware arena, Nvidia now has professional types firmly in its sites with its GeForce RTX graphics.

Nvidia has cooked up a hardware and software initiative dubbed RTX Studio which contains a suite of APIs, software development kits and RTX graphics card drivers aimed at boosting performance in creative software such as the Adobe suite, Unity and Autodesk.

The software stack will also provide access to the CUDA-X AI platform, enabling developers to use the computer smarts to automate some repetitive creative tasks like upscaling images and tagging photos.

Nvidia will bring its tech to 17 RTX Studio labelled laptops by working in cahoots with the likes of Razer, Acer, Asus, Dell HP, MSI, Gigabyte and MSI.

These pro-grade laptops will sport graphics ranging from the rather mainstream GeForce RTX 2060 to the high-end professional Quadro RTX 5000. Expect thin and light professional laptops to have the lesser-powered GPUs, while mobile workstation level lappys will come with the Quadro graphics cards and will probably have some hefty Core i9 Intel processors added into the mix.

Further down the line, any laptops wanting to be RTX Studio certified will need to meet minimum system requirements, which will require an RTX 2060 or Quadro RTX 3000, an Intel Core i7 H-series CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and a 1080p display. We can envision such laptops going from just about affordable to so gut-punching expensive that they give a business' accounts department a meltdown.

But having machines that are certified to deliver some proper creative workload performance could be a decent investment, as crunching through things like CAD rendering and graphically intensive content creation could mean getting work out of the door and to market or client in faster, and thereby getting money into the business at a nippier pace. Yeah, we're not sure how business works really.

Pro-grade laptops that have RTX Studio certification will also come with real-time ray-tracing capabilities and some of the AI-powered smarts found in the Turing architecture. We reckon those graphics chops will appeal to people working on say video and film special effects while on location, as so forth.

Expect to see a bevvy of creative professional laptops pop up as Computex ticks along this week, as well as some more interesting consumer PC bits. µ