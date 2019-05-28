Intel's Core i9-9900KS spits out 5GHz across all eight of its cores

GIVEN AMD HAS STAFFED a load of third-generation Ryzen CPUs at Computex, it's no surprise Intel has taken to the limelight to show off a powerhouse processor.

The Core i9-9900KS is a high-end desktop CPUs that can hit 5GHz across all eight of its cores, marking a jump up from the flagship Core i9-9900K which could only hit 5GHz on a single core.

The chipmaker gave no further details as to how it has managed to coax such clock speeds out of all eight cores. Nor did it mention how much power will be glugged down running all the processors cores at pretty much full whack; we suspect it won't be light on power consumption.

There was also no word as to how Intel would keep the Core's silicon from reducing to slack if run at such speeds for lengthy durations. We'd hazard a guess the chipmaker has worked on improving thermal performance and perhaps boost the cooler it bungs in with retail editions of its Core CPUs.

According to TechSpot, Intel showed the CPUs running at 5GHz across all cores when sat in a Gigabyte Aorus Pro motherboard, juiced by an 850W Corsair HX850i power supply and kept cool be an Asus 240mm ROG Ryujin 240 cooler.

Those look to be some high-end parts, which would suggest to us that the Core i9-9900KS belongs in a custom built PC rather than a basic run-of-the-mill gaming desktop.

No price was mentioned either, but expect such a part to be around the £500 mark - for budget PC makers this ain't.

But for PC enthusiasts who want the very best mainstream Intel performance processors in their desktops, regardless of cost, then this is the CPU for them.

Finally, Intel hasn't spouted anything about a release date either. But as Computex gets into full swing, we'd expect to hear more from the chip maker during its keynote speech this week. µ