Honor 20 Pro launch on hold amid Android certification issues

The Honor 20 Pro may never see the light of day

CHINESE PHONE MAKER Honor has reportedly been forced to put the launch of its Honor 20 Pro flagship on hold amid the US ban looming over parent firm Huawei.

According to a report by French publication 01Net, the Honor 20 Pro, which was announced earlier this week at a launch event in London, failed to complete Google's Android certification process before Trump's banhammer fell last week.

Since Google was quick to cut-ties with Huawei in response to the US sanctions, this lack of certification means that, in markets outside of China, the device would be forced to launch without the Play Store or Google's apps.

Not only would this cripple the 20 Pro's consumer appeal, but the device - which was originally scheduled to arrive in July - will also likely be shunned by retailers. Here in Blighty, EE and Vodafone have already both done a U-turn on plans to offer Huawei's 5G devices, and Carphone Warehouse has since followed suit.

"Following the news that some of our network partners have paused the sale of Huawei 5G phones, we're not currently able to include Huawei devices as part of the line-up for our 5G pre-order," a Dixons Carphone spokesperson confirmed this week.

Curiously, 01Net's report notes that the Honor 20 - essentially a less-flashy variant of the flagship model - did manage to receive certification before the banhammer fell.

When asked for clarification on the matter, Honor said: "We will update the availability of Honor 20 Pro once we have further information."

It hasn't accepted defeat just yet, though; 01Net reports that it's potting its marketing push from early June to late June as it "hopes for a resolution of the conflict." µ