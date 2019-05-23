Acer continues AMD love-in with upgraded Nitro 5 and Swift 3 laptops

THE DAYS OF AMD being crushed by Intel are over; the latest case in point can be courtesy of Acer, which has stuffed the latest AMD CPU and GPUs inside its Nitro 5 and Swift 3 laptops.

The Nitro 5, which is Acer's entry-level gaming laptop, has been given the option to uses a Ryzen 7 3750H processor and upgrade on the previous Ryzen 5 2500U it could be specced in.

Thanks to efficiencies in AMD's second-generation Ryzen processes, the chip should deliver more power for longer thanks to more thermal design power headroom. Out of the box, the Ryzen 7 3750H runs from 2.3GHz to 4GHz and has four cores and eight threads to play with.

The CPU comes paired with a Radeon RX560X, which is arguably getting a bit long in the tooth but should keep pace with say a laptop-grade Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060, making it decent enough for 1080p gaming.

There's no word on pricing, but this model should come with a fairly budget price tag, probably around the £700 mark, which is decent for a gaming laptop.

The Swift 3, a thin and light laptop, has been upgraded from the Ryzen 7 2300U to the Ryzen 7 3700U. It offers four cores eight threads and a boost clock speed of up to 4GHz, all with a thermal design power of 15W.

The CPU comes paired with a Vega 10 integrated GPU, which should give it some graphical chops out of the box. But there's the option to pair the processor with a discreet Radeon RX 540X; it won't offer stunning graphical power but should offer a bit more grunt than the integrated GPU.

And that's it. Both laptops have had an internal refresh but haven't changed their exterior designs.

While they are distinctly targeting people after affordable gaming and ultraportable laptops, hence the use of AMD over Intel processors, the decision to stick with AMD CPUs for such machines shows how the chip maker offers well-equipped CPUs for good prices and hoe they appeal to computer makers looking to make affordable machines that don't skimp much on performance.

That being said, expect AMD to come out swinging in Computex next week, with CPUs and GPUs that directly target some of the best bits its rival can showcase. µ