GitHub Sponsors lets you show devs you don't think they're a git

BERLIN: GITHUB HAS BROUGHT its GitHub Universe conference across the pond in the form of GitHub Satellite, which opened this morning in Berlin.

As ever there were some big announcements for developers and the industries that rely on them, and as if to really emphasise the big-whoop-la, it was CEO Nat Friedman that led the keynote address, the first time he has done so for a Satellite event.

There are three main areas, but perhaps the most exciting is the introduction of GitHub Sponsors - a kind of Patreon for devs. Now, if you use a piece of code and want to reward the original designer, you can with a button on their profile.

All payments are made without GitHub taking a cut, in fact, as part of the launch, the Sponsors Matching Fund will double any contributions made in the first year, and pay all processing fees.

GitHub has launched some new social features as well, which allow you to see who designed your code, who else is using it, and what for. As part of this announcement, we were greeted by the team behind the recent first picture of a Black Hole, as well as the many attendees whose code had formed part of the Python libraries used on the project.

The limit to fund matching is $5,000 per user, and at present, the service is in private beta, but it is accepting requests to join already.

Enterprise users can benefit from new internal repositories, offering granular control to let coders choose who gets access to their private repositories, without having to manually give permission each time there's a request.

Two new roles - Triage and Maintain - have been added to further customise who has access to what in your organisation, and new permissions will give even more control. You can also keep team permissions in sync with your identity provider, great if you have a vengeful ex-coder who wants to take your company down.

Security has also taken a huge boost thanks to the arrival of Dependabot, a new acquisition that helps GitHub monitor pull requests for any dependencies that are sporting known bugs or security glitches, offering alternatives where available.

There's a new insights option for Dependencies, so you'll be able to spot if there's anything that your codebase relies on that isn't as it should be, which should save hours hunting for bugs that simply aren't there.

Vulnerabilities are now paired with information from Whitesource, making sure that if there's a problem that hasn't been reported to the community, it'll still get through.

Commenting on the announcements, Nat added: "Today's releases are just the beginning. Our mission is to build the global platform for developer collaboration - connecting you to the millions of other developers and contributors that make your success possible.

"And, these announcements are an exciting step towards building a more supportive, secure, and interconnected community, together."

We took the opportunity to ask Nat if there are likely to be any repercussions from the recent executive order restricting Chinese firms from collaborating with the US.

We were shut down with a very firm "no comment". You don't have to be a superb, award-winning team of journalists* to know you're probably on to something when that happens, so we'd watch this space if we were you. µ

