Apple vows to be 'more upfront' about iPhone performance

APPLE HAS PLEDGED to be "clearer and more upfront" with iPhone users about battery health and performance as part of an agreement with the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).

The CMA first raised its eyebrows at the firm last year following 2017's iPhone throttling controversy, which saw Apple forced to admit that iOS 10.2.1 was deliberately hamstringing the performance of older iPhones, despite mentioning bug fixes and improvements in the release notes.

The watchdog launched its probe after growing concerns that iDevice users "were not being warned clearly that their phone's performance could slow down" and "were not able to easily find information about the health of their phone's battery".

Additionally, the CMA said it was worried that people might have tried to repair their phone or replace it because they weren't aware the software update had caused the handset to slow down.

Though Apple has since introducing an option to disable the performance management, offered cut-price battery replacements and added a new Battery Health menu in iOS 11.3, the firm has also now agreed with the CMA to be clearer about battery health and performance.

According to the CMA, Apple has pledged to offer up better information about battery health and unexpected shutdowns, along with guidance on how iPhone users can maximise the health of their phone's battery for both current and future iPhones.

The CMA acknowledges that Apple has "already started to be more upfront with iPhone users," but notes that Wednesday's announcement "locks the firm into formal commitments."

If Apple was to breach any of the commitments made, the CMA says that it may take action through the courts.

Apple's settlement with the CMA comes just days after consumer watchdog Which? tore shreds out of the firm for "deliberately overstating" the battery life of some iPhone models.

According to the report, the worst offender was the iPhone XR; Apple claims that the cut-price flagship can last up to 25 hours on a single charge, but Which? found that the smartphone's juice ran out after just 16 hours and 32 minutes - a discrepancy of 51 per cent. µ