Tor brings encrypted onion soup to Android

ANDROID-TOUTING privacy advocates, porn fiends and birthday present buyers can now bask in the encrypted goodness of Tor's browser.

After nearly a year in Alpha testing, the customised version of Firefox which routes traffic through a myriad of encrypted pathways to avoid the roving eyes of 'The Man' has graduated to the Google Play Store. Perfect for rubbing one out.

An attempt at intrusion that is.

Orfox, the previous method for Tor routing on Android has been superseded by the all-singing-all-dancing browser, which is stable enough to use as your 'daily driver', but with the added bonus of access to the 'Deep Web' (aka the Dark Web if you're a goth) and a whole bunch of giving surveillance tools the run around.

It all comes with a yummy new look, and a 'slider' pop-up, which allows you to adjust exactly how draconian it is with your data.

The full feature set of the desktop version of Tor browser (and Tor as a service) boasts a lot more, but the Android version is now stable enough to do the main things it is supposed to, and more importantly, those missing features, along with any bugs that maybe slipped the net will be fixed in future releases.

Between the myriad of reroutes that Tor uses (think of it like trying to lose someone tailing you in the car by zigging and zagging your signal around the world) and a robust VPN, you should be able to overcome just about any security breaching foes straight from your device from now on.

Normally we'd try and find a good quote from the announcement for a story like this, but every time we tried to access the Tor website, we were greeted with a message telling us it was a non-secure site. Which, let's face it, is ruddy funny. µ