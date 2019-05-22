Qualcomm suffers defeat in FTC antitrust battle

CHIPMAKER Qualcomm has suffered a defeat in its antitrust battle against the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

The FTC filed the lawsuit back in 2017, alleging that the chipmaker used anticompetitive practices in an attempt to squeeze rivals out of the cellular modem market and to inflate the prices of its own components.

"'No license, no chips' is a condition that other suppliers of semiconductor devices do not impose," the FTC said at the time.

"The risk of losing access to Qualcomm baseband processors is too great for a cell phone manufacturer to bear because it would preclude the manufacturer from selling phones for use on important cellular networks."

Though Qualcomm had argued that it had "never withheld or threatened to withhold chip supply in order to obtain agreement to unfair or unreasonable licensing terms," Judge Lucy Koh of the United States District Court for the Northern District of California this week found the firm guilty of violating the FTC's antitrust laws.

She said, as per FOSS Patents : "Qualcomm's licensing practices have strangled competition in the CDMA and premium LTE modem chip markets for years, and harmed rivals, OEMs, and end consumers in the process. Qualcomm's conduct 'unfairly tends to destroy competition itself.'"