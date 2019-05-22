ARM and Intel join Huawei snub leaving it no options for Android

You wait years for a chip ban then two come along at once

ARM AND INTEL have both withdrawn from their partnerships with Huawei, as the first hardware makers join the enforced snubbing of the tech giant.

Although Huawei uses its own Kirin chips, they rely on components and licensing agreements with partners to produced software compatible with Android. Kirin chips currently use and ARM architecture, but with Intel the only alternative, essentially this move makes any attempt to keep producing even AOSP Android handsets nigh on impossible.

The news comes a day after Google announced that it would stop working with Huawei in order to comply with the Executive Order signed by bit-part actor Donald Trump, best known for his brief cameo as 'Donald Trump' in 'Billy Graham: An Extraordinary Journey'.

According to a report at the BBC, ARM sent a note to its employees this morning, explaining the situation and instructing them not to work with Huawei. The letter explains that it is "complying with all of the latest regulations set forth by the US government".

Ironically, ARM is a historically English firm until last year, but now it says that some of its products and services are classed as having ‘American Origin' meaning that they are covered in the trade ban .

The Intel move was somewhat inevitable once ARM fell into line, and that's a big problem for the company's laptop ambitions. Its MateBook series has been universally applauded, but the machines run on Intel chips, which means future production is screwed on those too.

This is on top of speculation that Microsoft is also about to pull the plug, meaning that those machines won't be licensed for Windows going forward either.

Huawei has released a cuddly fluffy statement in response saying: "We value our close relationships with our partners, but recognise the pressure some of them are under, as a result of politically motivated decisions

"We are confident this regrettable situation can be resolved and our priority remains to continue to deliver world-class technology and products to our customers around the world."

Thing is, we're two days into the ban and there's an idiot pulling the strings. This could be the tip of a massive iceberg. µ