AMD will show off two Navi SKUs at Computex on Monday

Looks like a hardware maker's spokesperson has been talking out of church

WE KNOW AMD has plenty of stuff up its sleeve to reveal in the coming weeks, but hardware maker Sapphire has jumped the gun and revealed that two Navi GPU SKUs will be revealed on Monday at Computex.

According to TechPowerUp, a Sapphire product manager and PR director ran their mouth to the Chinese press, noting that the next-generation Radeon graphics cards will be revealed at the tech show next week.

The SKUs will come in two guises. The 'Navi Pro' will be targeted at mainstream gamers, with performance supposedly sitting between an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 and RTX 2070. Such a graphics card is set to cost $399 (some £314).

The second SKU is dubbed 'Navi XT' and will apparently offer stronger performance than a GeForce RTX 2070, for a price of $499 (around £393).

The loose-tongued Sapphire rep also noted that the Navi cards won't come with any dedicated ray-tracing hardware, which raises questions as to how the PlayStation 5 with a Navi GPU at its core will support the high-end light rendering technique.

Rather, the rep noted that ray-tracing GPU hardware will pop up in "next year's new architecture", which could mean an evolution in Navi or completely new GPU architecture for Radeon graphics cards.

As it stands, it looks like the Navi-based Radeon cards will be aimed at taking on Nvidia in the mainstream graphics market, rather than attempting to lock horns with the GeForce RTX 2080 and RTX 2080 Ti. The Radeon VII with its latest Vega architecture seems like it'll remain as AMD's flagship GPU.

But more competition in the mainstream graphics arena is very welcome, as not only will it give PC gamers scope to pick up GPUs with good bang-for-the-buck, the renewed competition should push Nvidia to kick out more powerful graphics cards that also come competitively priced. µ