Microsoft releases Windows 10 May 2019 Update, but only if that's OK

MICROSOFT HAS started the rollout of its biannual bugfest - aka the Windows May 2019 Update.

The update, Build 1903, contains few surprises; it has been available to the Windows Insider Community testers for a month, as the company wrestles to avoid a repeat of the debacle that was last Autumn's October 2018 Update (Build 1809).

In fact, following the slow adoption of the disastrous databurst, Microsoft is going to let people leapfrog it all together in favour of the latest version.

This time you'll see a separate option in the Windows Update page offering 1903, but if you don't want it yet (probably wise based on previous experience) you can still install security updates and drivers for your current build. It seems Microsoft is finally beginning to learn from Updategate not to enforce its content on punters like some U2 album.

The feature game is strong. First and foremost, from now on the Windows installation will be put in an area of "reserved storage". It means you now need twice as much space on your drive, but it does mean that there's no risk of a repeat of the issue of it spaffing its installation all over your files.

Also new (or rather old) is a unified search box. Yes, it was there already, but now its been consciously uncoupled from Cortana which gets its own button that you'll probably never use.

Windows Sandbox will let you test things that could bork your machine if you get them wrong, whilst much more of the "additional content" (ie bloatware) can be removed if you want to reclaim space. You can always reinstall stuff from the Microsoft Store.

Other additions include tweaks like font management, faster startup and updated Emoji support. There's also a dark mode, because of course there is.

We'd still advise caution before installing this main machines, or those that just can't afford to go wrong. No Windows rollout yet has gone smoothly, and it's too early at this stage to really gauge just how much this one got stuffed up (if at all, let's be fair).

You'll start to see 1903 appearing in Windows Update, or if you're really determined, you can create an installation tool, or use Upgrade Assistant. μ