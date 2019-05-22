Apple's new MacBook Pros pack 8-core CPUs and less bork-prone keyboards

APPLE HAS QUIETLY refreshed its 13in and 15in MacBook Pros, promising more power and a less bork-ridden keyboard.

The new MacBook Pro laptops will have access to Intel's latest eighth and ninth-generation Core processors; no surprises there.

However, the high-end 15in machines will come rocking eight-core processors for the first time. These look to be targeted at Mac fans who like to crunch through video rendering and intensive work, rather than tap out a post-modern screenplay while sipping a flat white out of an avocado at the latest trendy coffee house.

The 13in MacBook Pro models will have access to the latest quad-core and six-core CPUs, which Apple claimed will offer up to 40 per cent more performance than equivalent older MacBook Pros.

That's all pretty run-of-the-mill stuff, but what Apple didn't mention was it's had a fiddle with the Butterfly mechanism that forms the heart of the MacBook Pro keyboards.

According to The Loop, the keyboard contains a new material in the Butterfly mechanism which should cut down on the number of failures the MacBook Pro keyboards have suffered from over the past couple of years.

What that material wasn't exposed, it's expected to improve the whole typing experience on the Mac machines, though we'll have to wait and see if that ends up being true.

But if the MacBook Pro keyboards do start to fail, alongside those in older models, Apple has a re-jigged Keyboard Service Programme which covers the new MacBook Pros and 2018 models, as well as the new MacBook Air, for four years from their date of purchase. So that's a decent safety net.

Unsurprisingly, the new MacBook Pros don't come cheap, with the 13in models starting at £1,749 and the 15in models starting at £2,349. Not that price ever stops Apple lovers from splashing the cash; those with some sense and an open mind to Windows 10 might want to check out the Surface Laptop 2 or the latest Dell XPS 15. µ