Honor shrugs off US ban to launch Honor 20 Pro flagship

CHINESE PHONE MAKER Honor has launched its new Honor 20 Pro flagship, seemingly undeterred by the US ban looming over parent firm Huawei.

The Honor 20 Pro, along with its lesser-specced Honor 20 sibling, sports a 6.26in Full HD+ All View display at its forefront, which boasts an almost bezel-free design thanks to its adoption of an S10-style 'punch-hole' display that houses the 32MP front-facing cam.

The handsets' big talking point, though, according to Honor at least, is its rear-mounted quad-camera setup, which it's boasting has the "fastest aperture" of any smartphone yet. The array comprises of a 48MP f/1.4 main lens with 4-axis OIS, a 16MP super wide-angle lens, an 8MP telephoto camera and a 2MP macro snapper.

Under the hood, the Honor 20 Pro is powered by the flagship Kirin 980 SoC and boasts 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage. The chipset features a graphene cooling sheet, which Honor claims delivers a 27 per cent increase in heat management.

The Honor 20 Pro also packs a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a heftily-sized 4,000mAh battery with 22.5 SuperCharge. It'll also ship running Google's Android Pie OS, though no mention was made of the fact that the device will, as it stands, stop receiving updates in 90 days.

The Huawei-a-like flagship is available in Phantom Blue and Phantom Black colour options and will fetch €599.

The less-interesting Honor 20, which will be available in Sapphire Blue, Midnight Black and White colour options, features similar specs to its flagship sibling, though its Kirin 980 SoC comes teamed with a lesser 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

It features a similar camera configuration to the Pro model, though the 48MP sensor has a slower f/1.8 aperture and no optical stabilization. The 2MP macro and the 16MP wide-angle cameras are still correct and present, but the telephoto lens is replaced by a depth sensor.

The Honor 20 also features a smaller 3,750mAh battery, and, naturally, a lesser €499 price-tag. µ