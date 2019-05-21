EE outage leaves users unable to access data or make calls

MOBILE OPERATOR EE is suffering widespread borkage that has left some users without data and unable to make calls.

According to the Down Detector website, the issues began at around 8am on Tuesday morning and are affecting users all across Blighty.

"Unable to make calls, text or no mobile data... slightly frustrating. Unsure why I pay £50 a month for a service that isn't provided," one EE customer moaned.

"Anyone else having trouble with @EE? I can't seem to ring out or receive phone calls," another whined on Twitter.

In a post on Twitter, EE said it's "aware that a small number of customers are unable to make some calls over 4G."

"We're doing our best to fix this quickly. Please keep retrying, and we apologise for any inconvenience. WiFi calling, as well as text and data services, are not affected," it added.

We'll update this story as we hear more.