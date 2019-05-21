Windows 10's May patches are borking McAfee and Sophos software

MICROSOFT IS SHOWING that it still hasn't got a handle on updating its own operating system.

The firm's May 2019 security patches, released in the traditional Patch Tuesday data-vom, are causing problems for users of McAfee and Sophos. Oh yes, and Avast, Avira and ArcaBit too.

If you're getting deja vu, we're not surprised. This happened in April too.

Issues have included freezing, or the system locking up at boot. And despite a patch-patch being released that is supposed to fix the problems with the original, users of McAfee appear to not be out of the woods:

"Microsoft and McAfee have identified an issue on devices with McAfee Endpoint Security (ENS) Threat Prevention 10.x or McAfee Host Intrusion Prevention (Host IPS) 8.0 or McAfee VirusScan Enterprise (VSE) 8.8 installed. It may cause the system to have slow startup or become unresponsive at restart after installing this update."

We might add that we've not noticed any problems with our set up, which runs McAfee, but it seems we're in the minority. It's thought that the problem is far worse for Enterprise versions of the suite, so that might be why.

Sophos has also released warnings about problems with the new update, but these haven't been officially acknowledged by Microsoft as yet.

You'll note that at present, Microsoft also limits the scope of the problems to Windows 7 users and Server 2008 R2 networks, but that doesn't rule out a wider issue - it ain't patched 'til nobody sings.

Other issues reported with these updates include a "double installation" bug, which makes patches install more than once, as well as problems accessing some UK government sites.

That second one is slightly worrying as it suggests that UK government sites are not set up to comply with the latest security standards. Though we'd be lying if we said we were completely surprised.

It has also been confirmed that if you found a workaround after the first set of borkage, the sames ones should work for this, until it can be fixed properly.

With the May 2019 Update to Windows 10 due to drop any day, Microsoft will be praying there isn't a repeat of the disastrous rollout of the current Build 1809, which reported multiple problems, including steam-rollering through user data to install itself. μ