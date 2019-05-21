Microsoft Edge for macOS gets tested by live Canary

MICROSOFT HAS released the first preview of its newly-redesigned Edge browser for MacOS.

The build, which is now available in the 'Canary' channel, meaning it's functional but liable to bugs, is the first to be built on Google's open-source Chromium engine. A sneaky-leaky appeared during Build 2019, but this is the real deal.

Microsoft has promised to make sure that Edge for macOS is 'Mac-like' with customisations to reflect the features and layout of the operating system. This includes "fonts, menus, keyboard shortcuts, title casing, and other areas" with more features being planned as the project evolves.

There's also support for the Touch Bar, "providing useful and contextual actions through the Touch Bar like website shortcuts, tab switching and video controls, as well as enabling familiar navigation with trackpad gestures".

Edge for macOS Canary is available now, with the Dev channel going live imminently. Once that happens, you'll be able to have instances of both Dev and Canary running simultaneously for testing purposes, you lucky people.

In all, there'll be Canary (nightly updates), Dev (weekly), Beta (six-weekly) and the stable channel, much as with Google Chrome.

Progressive Web Apps (PWA) will be supported and will be available from your desktop, dock or menu, just like regular apps, but the phrase "still working on" suggests that might not be a go from Day One.

Platform-specific features such as Play Ready DRM will be automatically triggered if they apply to the version of Edge being run, so there's no need to tweak your code for different platforms - write for Edge/Chromium and run anywhere.

A stable launch across all operating systems is expected over the summer except Linux, which will be added 'eventually'. The Windows version is currently in testing with Windows Insiders and is likely to appear in an open preview when the May update to Windows 10 goes live later this month. Microsoft is keen to get feedback between now and then. μ