AMD's 64-core Epyc Rome chip promises some real clout in leaked benchmarks

TEAM RED AMD's long-rumoured 64-core Epyc Rome CPU looks set to deliver some, er, Epyc performance.

According to leaked benchmarks spied by WCCFtech, the server-grade processor is quite the performer, having become the third-highest performing chip ever recorded on SiSoftware's Arithmetic leader board.

It's worth noting that the tested chip is an engineering sample, so there's potential for more performance to be squeezed out of it when it gets polished and packaged up into a full commercial CPU.

Based on AMD's Zen 2 7-nanometre architecture, the Epyc Rome CPU looks to have 128 threads to go alongside its heap of cores, and sports a clock speed that runs from 1.4GHz to a boost speed of 2.2GHz; that might not seem a lot, but across a load of cores it results in some mighty performance.

While you're not likely to be getting your sticky fingers on an Epyc chip for your PC, the rumoured new chip could suggest that when AMD comes round to making third-gen Threadripper CPUs on the Zen 2 architecture, they could be seriously core-heavy.

The leak also showed-off a 32-core Epyc CPUs with the same base clock speed and a turbo boost of 2.4GHz. Given current-gen Epyc processors with 32 cores can hit higher speeds, this result is a bit of an oddity.

But clock speed isn't everything, rather instructions per clock are also important though the leak didn't spill what those are. And when all is said and done, real-world performance not clock speeds and core numbers is what really counts. So there's still scope that the 32-core chip could be an impressive performer.

Another AMD leak, this time flagged by Twitter-based leaker APISAK, drew attention to what would appear to be third-generation Ryzen accelerated processing units (APUs).

R 5 3400G 42/37

R 3 3200G 40/36

🤔 — APISAK (@TUM_APISAK) 16 May 2019

The Ryzen 5 3400G is expected to clock from 3.7GHz to 4.2GHz, while the Ryzen 3 3200G will run from 3.6GHz to 4GHz. The former is expected to sport Vega 11 graphics while the latter is rumoured to use a Vega 8 GPU.

Essentially, these are follow-ups to the reasonably decent APUs, which one can find in some AMD-based laptops that offer decent processor and graphics performance. These APUs will supposedly be built on the 12-nanometer process node.

All in all, AMD looks very much posed to bring out a whole swathe of third-gen chips as we enter the second half of 2020, showing that Team Red is very much back to being the chip contender it once was. µ