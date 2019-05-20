5G rollout may be delayed due to lamppost disputes

Look at all those selfish lamposts, not helping us tweet faster

YOU KNOW WHOSE FAULT it is that you're not enjoying lightning-fast 5G internet right now? Lampposts. Bloody lampposts.

Well, lampposts, local councils and telecoms companies, to be exact. Y'see, lampposts are ideal infrastructure for 5G transmitters, and that idea has made cartoon pound signs appear in the figurative eyes of cash-strapped local councils around the country, causing legal chaos, reports the Guardian.

Unsurprisingly for a government that endures more backfiring plans than Wile E Coyote, a new electronics communication code intended to make planning agreements go through smoothly has backfired due to ambiguous wording on access to street furniture.

"Whilst the intention of the code was to make it easier and cheaper for MNOs to roll out infrastructure, by not providing guidance nor seeking compromise, the government have in fact delayed deployments by two years, whilst the new code is being tested in the courts," London's chief digital officer Theo Blackwell told the paper.

The report claims there are dozens of cases already backlogged in a tribunal system to try and clear the logjam, and new ones can't be heard until 2020. "Our court system takes a long time so a two-year delay is not inconceivable," said Alicia Foo, a partner from Pinsent Masons which is representing operators and landowners.

"Everyone thought the new code was going to be this brave new world of faster connectivity, but on the question of money it has become very polarised between landowners and operators," she continued. "I wonder whether the government was taken aback by the sheer number of operators who just want to have a go.

"I'm a litigator but I don't think the answer is litigation because tribunals only decide very narrow issues put before them, not broad principles. The government could be more helpful in terms of guidance."

Has she seen this government lately? Perhaps it's best to be careful what you wish for. µ