Google cuts Huawei off from Android as US-China trade war takes civilian casualties

GOOGLE HAS CUT TIESwith Chinese tech giant Huawei, as the reality of the US (effective) ban on Huawei starts to hit.

The company has said that it will no longer supply Huawei with the 'Google-ised' version of the operating system, removing integration with its apps and use of the Google Play Store.

Google is the first-blink in what is expected to be a flurry of US-led companies that will distance themselves from the Shenzhen giant in order to comply with the Emergency Executive Order against Chinese tech that was taken out last week by the Trump White House, blacklisting Huawei amongst others.

The move is seen as a massive middle finger in the ongoing trade war between the US and China but could end up backfiring massively by creating a far greater adversary.

Huawei has been working on its own operating system for some time, so it was ready for this eventuality, but by forcing them to use it, the US could well be creating an all-new rival to iOS and Android that could prove more popular in Asian markets.

Meanwhile, the decision will cause havoc for the millions of existing Huawei and Honor handset owners. Google has said that it will continue to supply security updates to these devices, which will continue to work, but are now unlikely to receive updates to Android Q - making them instantly less attractive to potential buyers.

New devices from Huawei/Honor will be required to use only the open source (AOSP) version of Android, which means no Google Play Services, no Play Store, no YouTube, no Google Pay - in fact, most of the killer features of Android will disappear.

It brings in to question whether Huawei can survive as a handset maker, despite threatening to become the biggest in the world in the coming few years, with two best-in-class handset releases last year and the well-received P30 range introduced only last month.

It could also jeopardise the future of the upcoming Galaxy Fold rival, the Mate X, due for release later in the year, as well as the 5G version of the Mate 20 X, announced only last week.

At present, we're still waiting for details from Huawei about what it's going to do about its current devices and the millions in circulation. Simply 'upgrading' people to the new Huawei OS (if indeed it's ready) will raise legal and ethical difficulties surrounding whether the OS is part of the smartphone sale, in which case, anyone not happy would surely be entitled to a refund.

Ethically, the question of whether any new OS in the overseas market would be a security risk in itself.

Google has said it was "complying with the order and reviewing the implications".

In an emailed statement sent to The INQUIRER, Huawei said: "Huawei has made substantial contributions to the development and growth of Android around the world. As one of Android's key global partners, we have worked closely with their open-source platform to develop an ecosystem that has benefitted both users and the industry.

"Huawei will continue to provide security updates and after sales services to all existing Huawei and Honor smartphone and tablet products covering those have been sold or still in stock globally. We will continue to build a safe and sustainable software ecosystem, in order to provide the best experience for all users globally."

As well as an alternative operating system, Huawei is already working on producing its own parts (its Kirin chipsets are already produced by the firm) to remove itself from companies that are likely to stop working with them, including Intel and Qualcomm.

But that brings its own problems - Huawei produced parts would be viewed as, at the very least, suspicious, given the environment of suspicion in which it currently operates. A Huawei device made with purely Huawei parts, running a Huawei operating system would doubtless raise claims of back-door shenanigans.

It's worth pointing out that the Huawei handset business has never been viewed with suspicion in the way that the network side of things has. In effect, this is a case of collateral damage in someone else's war and the consumer is getting the shrapnel.

Google hasn't said exactly how it plans to manifest the ruling on existing Huawei handsets, only that it is respecting the ban. At best, this will be the last Android handset from Huawei, (assuming nothing changes). At worst, millions of Huawei users, some who have only just spent a grand on a new P30 Pro, will have devices that won't have the much promoted three-year support, including multiple iteration updates - making them a different proposition from what people thought they were getting.

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day. μ