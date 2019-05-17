HPE acquires supercomputing giant Cray for $1.3bn

HEWLETT-PACKARD ENTERPRISE (HPE) has acquired supercomputer maker Cray for $1.3bn (£1.02bn).

Seattle-based Cray, which recently announced plans to join forces with AMD to build the 'world's first' exascale supercomputer for the US Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL), will help HPE to expand its foothold in the lucrative high-performance computing (HPC) sector, which is expected to grow from $28bn in 2018 to approximately $25bn in 021.

Exascale computing, in particular, has caught HPE's attention, with the firm swooning that it's expected to generate $4bn worth opportunities are expected to be awarded over the next five years.

Commenting on the buy-out, Antonio Nero, president and CEO of HPE, said: "Answers to some of society's most pressing challenges are buried in massive amounts of data.

"Only by processing and analyzing this data will we be able to unlock the answers to critical challenges across medicine, climate change, space and more. Cray is a global technology leader in supercomputing and shares our deep commitment to innovation.

"By combining our world-class teams and technology, we will have the opportunity to drive the next generation of high-performance computing and play an important part in advancing the way people live and work."

Peter Ungaro, president and CEO of Cray, added that the aquisition is an "amazing opportunity to bring together Cray's leading-edge technology and HPE's wide reach and deep product portfolio, providing customers of all sizes with integrated solutions and unique supercomputing technology to address the full spectrum of their data-intensive needs.

"HPE and Cray share a commitment to customer-centric innovation and a vision to create the global leader for the future of high-performance computing and AI. On behalf of the Cray Board of Directors, we are pleased to have reached an agreement that we believe maximizes value and are excited for the opportunities that this unique combination will create for both our employees and our customers."

The deal, naturally, is subject to the usual regulatory oversight, but if all goes well, it' expected to close in HPE's fiscal Q1 2020. µ