Huawei is bringing the 7.2in Mate 20 X 5G to Blighty

A 5G version of the Mate 20 X is coming to the UK next month

CHINESE PHONE MAKER Huawei is bringing that it's bringing a duo of 5G smartphones to Blighty.

First up is the Mate 20 X 5G, a souped-up version of the supersized handset that first launched in October and made its European debut in Switzerland earlier this month.

The new 5G variant of the Mate 20 X makes use of Huawei's own HiSilicon Balong 5G modem and packs a smaller battery than the original - 4,200mAh compared to 5,000mAh - which is presumably due to less internal component space. However, it's also been upgraded to support 40W supercharge, instead of 22.5W.

The rest of the handset's specs remain unchanged, though; you'll find the same Nexus 7-dwarfing 7.2in OLED screen, which Huawei last year claimed makes the device a "better portable gaming machine" than the, er, Nintendo Switch.

The Mate 20 X also takes aim at the Galaxy Note 9 with support for pen input; the device will be offered alongside Huawei's 'M Pen' stylus, that offers 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity.

Elsewhere, the Mate 20 X is largely similar to its less-outrageous Mate 20 and 20 Pro siblings. You'll find the same 2x2 camera array on the rear comprising of 40MP, 20MP and 8MP lenses, the same 7nm Kirin 980 CPU under the hood, and Google's Android Pie OS topped with Huawei's EMUI skin.

EE, O2, Three, and Vodafone have announced they'll stock the Huawei Mate 20 X 5G. It'll be available to pre-order this month for £999, with a release to follow in June; likely when EE's 5G network goes live.

The firm announced on Thursday that it'll also be releasing a 5G variant of its yet-to-be-released foldable Huawei Mate X, which will be available on EE here in Blighty. No release date or pricing details have yet been announced, but the non-5G variant is expected to fetch around £1,985. µ