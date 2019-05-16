Amazon's Fire 7 tablet gets an under-the-hood upgrade

AMAZON HAS GIVEN its cheap and cheerful Fire 7 tablet a much-needed upgrade after two years.

The retailer tells us that its new and improved £50 tablet now ships with a faster processor (though it's still listed as a 1.3GHz quad-core chip), double the base storage of the previous model at 16GB, support for microSD cards up to 512GB and a 720p front-facing camera.

Elsewhere, the new Fire 7 is largely the same as its two-year-old predecessor; there's a 1024x600 display, dual-band WiFi, and Amazon's typically-invasive FireOS that equips the device with "exclusive" features such as X-Ray, Second Screen, Family Library and Prime Video downloads.

The tablet also supports hands-free Alexa, so you'll be able to summon the AI assistant by barking commands at the Fire 7.

Oddly, battery life isn't as stellar as it once was, with Amazon promising seven-hours compared to eight, but the device does retain the same £49.99 price-tag as its predecessor. A 32GB model is also on offer, priced at £59.99.

The tablet can be pre-ordered now before it starts shipping on 2 June. Colour options on offer include Black and 3 new colours: Twilight Blue, Plum and Sage.

Amazon has also launched a new version of its tablet for little 'uns; the 'all-new Fire 7 Kids Edition'. The cutesy-looking gadget features a kid-proof case with an adjustable stand and a new purple colour option. This can also be pre-ordered from today for £99.99. µ